Hedge fund manager admits to bilking investors out of millions
A manager of a hedge fund that billed itself as a fund for the "little guys" admitted Tuesday in federal court in Camden that he bilked 76 victims of more than $4 million and avoided paying more than $273,000 in taxes. Peter Zuck, 66, of Middletown, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of tax evasion, acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick announced in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC