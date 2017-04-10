Hedge fund manager admits to bilking ...

Hedge fund manager admits to bilking investors out of millions

13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A manager of a hedge fund that billed itself as a fund for the "little guys" admitted Tuesday in federal court in Camden that he bilked 76 victims of more than $4 million and avoided paying more than $273,000 in taxes. Peter Zuck, 66, of Middletown, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of tax evasion, acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick announced in a statement.

Jersey City, NJ

