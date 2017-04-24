Health center changes name, Ramen House now in Jersey City | Business notes
Horizon Health Center has recently changed its name to Alliance Community Healthcare. A federally qualified healthcare center with two locations in Hudson County, Alliance Community Healthcare will be offering the same professional services and community information sessions as before.
