Guns, drugs and $10K in cash seized in Jersey City

The four guns were recovered during two separate investigations as authorities work to curb gun violence and street crimes in Jersey City. During the first investigation Thursday afternoon, Eric Sessoms, 28, and Najafi Sessoms, 30, were arrested when police found two loaded guns, 200 grams of cocaine, 90 grams of heroin and more than a dozen Xanex pills inside a Princeton Avenue home, city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.