Groups to rally against Trump's anti-immigration policies at Liberty State Park

Hundreds of immigrants' rights advocates are expected to demonstrate at Liberty State Park Monday, calling for an end to President Donald Trump's anti-immigration agenda. The International Workers Day event, whose organizers include 32BJ SEIU, the ACLU of New Jersey, NJ Alliance for Immigrant Justice and NJ Working Families, will be held at the Flag Plaza in the park from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who has declared Jersey City a "sanctuary city," will speak at the rally, officials said.

