Furnished Quarters to Host Bideawee P...

Furnished Quarters to Host Bideawee Pet Adoption in Jersey City April 27th

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Furnished Quarters , the leading provider of temporary furnished apartments in the Northeastern United States and beyond, is collaborating with animal welfare organization, Bideawee, to host a pet adoption event in Jersey City, New Jersey. The event will take place at the entrance to the Grove PATH Station , just steps from Furnished Quarters' residences at apartment buildings Grove Pointe and Marbella.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr 12 jenam 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
127West29Street Apr 8 127West29Street 1
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
should illegals be allowed to stay.... Apr 1 Toms river nj 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,272 • Total comments across all topics: 280,394,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC