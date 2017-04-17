Free screening at Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre
It's the battle of the exes when Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell lock horns in 'His Girl Friday' The Jersey Journal is celebrating its 150th birthday this year - and they want to invite you to their party. So the newspaper is hosting a screening of "His Girl Friday" at the Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre in Jersey City.
