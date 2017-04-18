For Jersey City drug addict, 10-year sentence part of a never-ending cycle
JERSEY CITY - A 53-year-old Jersey City man whose drug-addicted parents died in their 50s was sentenced to 10 years in prison today for crimes he said he committed to support his own drug habit. "I have been battling this addiction a lot of years and I keep going to prison, do my time, come home, and it's the same," Oliver Jackson told the judge before being sentenced under a plea deal for first degree robbery, second degree robbery and burglary this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC