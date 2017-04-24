For Jersey City drug addict, 10-year sentence part of a never-ending cycle

A 53-year-old Jersey City man whose drug-addicted parents died in their 50s was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week for crimes he said he committed to support his own drug habit. "I have been battling this addiction a lot of years and I keep going to prison, do my time, come home, and it's the same," Oliver Jackson told the judge before being sentenced under a plea deal for first degree robbery, second degree robbery and burglary Friday afternoon.

