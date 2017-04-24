Food, wine and music at Art House Productions fundraiser May 4
The organization will host "The Art of Tasting" on May 4 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Harborside Atrium in Jersey City. Food from some of the best restaurants in Hudson County to fine wine selections from all over the world will be available.
