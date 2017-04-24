Final vote delayed in Jersey City Heights rezoning plan
JERSEY CITY - The school board has revised rezoning plans that would affect students in the Jersey City Heights, delaying a final vote that was scheduled for Thursday night until next month. Officials said the rezoning plan is intended to eliminate overcrowding in schools where many children in the 28,000-student district attend classes in trailers.
