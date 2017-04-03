Father charged in Union City blaze that killed son makes first court appearance
Eddie Gonzalez Sr., 26, the man charged in connection with last month's Union City blaze in which his infant son died, made his first court appearance in Jersey City's Central Judicial Processing Court Wednesday, according to NJ.com. Gonzalez, along with friend Edwin Diaz, 20, are charged with one count of Causing Widespread Damage, a third-degree offense; and Creating a Risk of Widespread Injury Or Damage, a fourth degree offense.
