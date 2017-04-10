Family of Bayonne OD victim aims to channel grief to help others
BAYONNE -- One year after losing her daughter to a drug overdose, Franca Kirsch and her sister Aurora Chiarella are trying to help others bearing the same devastating grief they felt. The St. Vincent de Paul Church in Bayonne will hold a Mass and a candlelight vigil next week in memory of Christina Marie Kirsch -- who passed away from a heroin overdose in March of last year -- and to honor those who have lost their battle with addiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Fri
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC