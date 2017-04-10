Family of Bayonne OD victim aims to channel grief to help others

BAYONNE -- One year after losing her daughter to a drug overdose, Franca Kirsch and her sister Aurora Chiarella are trying to help others bearing the same devastating grief they felt. The St. Vincent de Paul Church in Bayonne will hold a Mass and a candlelight vigil next week in memory of Christina Marie Kirsch -- who passed away from a heroin overdose in March of last year -- and to honor those who have lost their battle with addiction.

