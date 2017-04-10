Facing closure deadline, Marist High School shifts fundraising efforts with help from alumni
With two weeks left for Marist High School to reach its $1.5 million goal to remain open next year, school officials say they are shifting their fundraising strategies with help from alumni. The Kennedy Boulevard school, which opened 62 years ago, announced last month it needed to raise big money by the end of April to avoid closing.
