Facing closure deadline, Marist High ...

Facing closure deadline, Marist High School shifts fundraising efforts with help from alumni

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

With two weeks left for Marist High School to reach its $1.5 million goal to remain open next year, school officials say they are shifting their fundraising strategies with help from alumni. The Kennedy Boulevard school, which opened 62 years ago, announced last month it needed to raise big money by the end of April to avoid closing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... 5 hr jenam 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
127West29Street Apr 8 127West29Street 1
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
should illegals be allowed to stay.... Apr 1 Toms river nj 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC