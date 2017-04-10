Dog bites off 8-year-old's ear during brutal attack
JERSEY CITY -- An 8-year-old boy was brutally attacked by a dog that bit his ear off while he played in the backyard of an Ocean Avenue home. Quynton Curry has been recovering from the April 5 attack at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, and now his family is trying to raise money to help with his medical expenses.
