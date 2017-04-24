Customer helps thwart bank robbery in Jersey City, authorities say
A man's bank robbery attempted at a Hudson Street Wells Fargo in Jersey City was thwarted Tuesday, authorities said. A bank robber donning a gas mask and wielding a long metal rod was arrested Tuesday after one brave customer apprehended the man and held him down while police responded to the scene, federal authorities announced today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|The Power of Love
|103
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Tue
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC