Cops say 6 arrested in Jersey City drug bust, loaded gun recovered

Six men were arrested and a loaded gun was recovered Tuesday afternoon during a drug investigation on Bayview Avenue in Jersey City, authorities said. Police additionally recovered hundreds of bags of drugs and charged the men with dozens of drug and weapons offenses, Jersey City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said.

