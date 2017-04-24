Celebrate Mother Earth at Jersey City's historic cemetery April 29

The Sensational County Blues Wonders will be performing at Mother Earth Fest at the Historic Jersey City and Harsimus Cemetery in Jersey City on April 29. The Historic Jersey City and Harsimus Cemetery will host Mother Earth Fest on April 29. From noon to 6 p.m., visitors will get to participate in many activities to celebrate the earth. McNair High School will start the music at 12:30 p.m., with the Sensational Country Blues Wonders to follow.

