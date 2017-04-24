Bribe cases, secret Jared Kushner partner, potential conflicts
Jared Kushner's family's real estate empire grew with millions in loans from Israel's Steinmetz family, whose patriarch is under scrutiny for bribery and money laundering in four countries. Jared Kushner's family's real estate empire grew with millions in loans from Israel's Steinmetz family, whose patriarch is under scrutiny for bribery and money laundering in four countries.
