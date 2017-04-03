Boys, 10, 11 and 13, arrested with BB...

Boys, 10, 11 and 13, arrested with BB guns in Jersey City

14 hrs ago

Three boys, one as young as 10 years old, were arrested for carrying BB guns on Bayview Avenue in Jersey City on Saturday, officials said. Officers with the Street Crimes unit saw the boys -- ages 10, 11, and 13 -- placing bandannas over their faces and pulling the hoods on their sweatshirts over their heads at about 2 p.m., city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said.

