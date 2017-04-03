Boys, 10, 11 and 13, arrested with BB guns in Jersey City
Three boys, one as young as 10 years old, were arrested for carrying BB guns on Bayview Avenue in Jersey City on Saturday, officials said. Officers with the Street Crimes unit saw the boys -- ages 10, 11, and 13 -- placing bandannas over their faces and pulling the hoods on their sweatshirts over their heads at about 2 p.m., city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Wed
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC