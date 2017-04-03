Boggiano won't join Fulop slate for re-election bid
Jersey City Councilman Rich Boggiano has confirmed he will run for re-election in November 2015 as an independent, turning down an overture from Mayor Steve Fulop to run on the Fulop slate. (Alyssa Ki JERSEY CITY -- The unlikely pairing of Mayor Steve Fulop and Councilman Rich Boggiano on this November's ballot has been scuttled, with Boggiano saying today he will seek re-election independent of any mayoral ticket.
