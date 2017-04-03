Boggiano and Fulop say they are not perfect together: Political Insider
Watch out Jersey City Councilman Rich Boggiano -- Mayor Steve Fulop is behind you! It's OK, this is just a file photo and not a shot of a political announcement.. A couple of days ago it was reported that Journal Square Councilman Richard Boggiano will not be joining a ticket led by incumbent Mayor Steve Fulop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|127West29Street
|2 hr
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC