Bloomfield man free after 15 years in prison shoots at Bayonne home: police

Phillip Palmer, 38, of Bloomfield appears in court in Jersey City Friday, April 21, 2017, on charged he shot at a Bayonne residence. JERSEY CITY -- A 38-year-old Bloomfield felon who recently completed a 15-year prison sentence has been charged with shooting at a Bayonne home while a woman and her husband were asleep in a rear bedroom.

