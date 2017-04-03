Basketball world reacts to closing of St. Anthony
After decades of dominating New Jersey basketball, coach Bob Hurley announced on Wednesday that St. Anthony will be closing at the end of the school year. NJ Advance Media talked with coaches and players around the state for their thoughts on the school, as well as Hurley's impact on their profession and the sport.
