Bail reform's not perfect. But remember who used to walk free? | Editorial
Jose Carranza was out on bail for brawling in a bar and raping a young girl when he led the 2007 schoolyard killings of three college friends in Newark (Robert Sciarrino New Jersey's new pretrial system has been the target of much criticism lately, for swiftly releasing defendants who are no longer required to post bail. The concerns are legitimate, but let's start by remembering why we did this overhaul in the first place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC