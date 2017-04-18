Bail reform plan pits lawmakers against civil liberties advocates

JERSEY CITY -- A group of local politicians and law enforcement officials gathered on the steps of City Hall today to call for legislation they say would close a "loophole" in the three-month-old overhaul of the state's bail system . They said the proposed change, which would give judges greater leeway to detain people charged with unlawful gun possession, is needed to stop what they referred to as a revolving-door criminal justice system, one where individuals arrested with illegal guns are set free hours later.

