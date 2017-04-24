Awaiting final decision, Marist High ...

Awaiting final decision, Marist High School makes plea for help to Pope Francis

BAYONNE - As the Marist High School community awaits a final decision about the fate of the Kennedy Boulevard school, students and parents are taking their desperate plea for help to the Vatican. In a letter dated April 26, parents have asked Pope Francis to help advocate in keeping Marist High School open.

