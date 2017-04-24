Appeals court reinstates transgender man's lawsuit against Jersey City police
A man's lawsuit against the Jersey City Police Department has been reinstated by an appeals court. A lawsuit by a transgender man who said he was threatened and harassed by Jersey City police after being arrested has been revived by an appellate court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|17 hr
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Thu
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC