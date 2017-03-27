Anti violence rally scheduled for Mon...

Anti violence rally scheduled for Monday in Jersey City

15 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

After a bloody week in Jersey City, members of the community are planning to rally together on Monday evening, calling for an end to violence. JERSEY CITY -- After a bloody week in Jersey City, members of the community are planning to rally together on Monday evening, calling for an end to violence.

