Ani Ramen set to open in Jersey City on April 2444 minutes | Food
Ani Ramen set to open in Jersey City on April 24 The popular Montclair spot opens its second location. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oUNQwF Ani Ramen House, the popular Montclair restaurant, is opening its second location in Jersey City on April 24. The ramen spot, which received a Very Good rating from the New York Times in 2015, serves six types of ramen and doesn't take reservations, often leading to hungry crowds lining up outside.
