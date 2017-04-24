Accused killer slugs admitted killer ...

Accused killer slugs admitted killer in Hudson County jail, authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Murder defendant Jonathan Ferrera, 21, appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, April 25, 2017, on charges he punched his cellmate in the face. JERSEY CITY - A Jersey City man charged with murdering a man and attempting to murder a 10-year-old girl has now been charged with assaulting another inmate at the Hudson County jail in Kearny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) 56 min rs2d214 102
News Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi... Tue Jerseycityreeder 1
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr 12 jenam 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
127West29Street Apr 8 127West29Street 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,585,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC