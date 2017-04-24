A judge just blocked Trump's order on sanctuary cities - but they...
On Tuesday, a California judge blocked Trump's order to withhold funding from sanctuary cities, places that refuse to cooperate with ICE and other authorities enforcing the nation's immigration laws. Lawyers representing San Francisco and Santa Clara County argued that Trump's executive order cracking down on sanctuary cities violates jurisdictions' 10th Amendment rights and could deprive them of billions of dollars in federal funding.
