A judge just blocked Trump's order on...

A judge just blocked Trump's order on sanctuary cities - but they...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

On Tuesday, a California judge blocked Trump's order to withhold funding from sanctuary cities, places that refuse to cooperate with ICE and other authorities enforcing the nation's immigration laws. Lawyers representing San Francisco and Santa Clara County argued that Trump's executive order cracking down on sanctuary cities violates jurisdictions' 10th Amendment rights and could deprive them of billions of dollars in federal funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi... Tue Jerseycityreeder 1
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr 12 jenam 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
127West29Street Apr 8 127West29Street 1
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,581,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC