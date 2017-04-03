A call for community help to curb violence in Jersey City

Nearly 100 people gathered at the intersection of Communipaw Avenue and Grand Street last evening, calling on the community to step forward to help curb violence plaguing the city. The vigil was held on the heels of a violent week in Jersey City, which saw at least eight people shot, two fatally, with one victim as young as 13. "We came together, as we do a lot of the time, to basically address the concerns in our city," said Pamela Johnson, director of the Jersey City Anti Violence Coalition Movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.