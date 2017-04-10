$512K payout for top Jersey City cop renews call for reform
The estimated payout for retiring Jersey City Police Chief Phil Zacche's unused time has a Republican lawmaker renewing her call for curbing the practice of paying public officials for their accumulated vacation, sick and comp time. State Sen. Jennifer Beck, R-Red Bank, issued a statement yesterday calling six-figure payouts like Zacche's "egregious."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Wed
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC