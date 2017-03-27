4 possible approaches to curb urban displacement
The displacement of low-income residents in areas with burgeoning real estate values is commonly referred to as gentrification - a word that frequently evokes tension and eye-rolls from some. Income-level, however, is a big part of the displacement equation, and though there has been a historic bias ensuring African-Americans have systemically been denied the economic opportunities that lead to a once-thriving middle-class, generally being among the working poor in any given place when it's become a commodity frequently feels, and often equates economically, like life on thinner ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|20 hr
|Toms river nj
|4
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|20 hr
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC