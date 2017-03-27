4 possible approaches to curb urban displacement

The displacement of low-income residents in areas with burgeoning real estate values is commonly referred to as gentrification - a word that frequently evokes tension and eye-rolls from some. Income-level, however, is a big part of the displacement equation, and though there has been a historic bias ensuring African-Americans have systemically been denied the economic opportunities that lead to a once-thriving middle-class, generally being among the working poor in any given place when it's become a commodity frequently feels, and often equates economically, like life on thinner ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.