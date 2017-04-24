2 charged in Easter night murder a da...

2 charged in Easter night murder a danger to community, judge rules

10 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- Two men charged with gunning down a Jersey City man and wounding a 10-year-old girl on Easter Sunday were ordered incarcerated through the course of their prosecution today by a judge who found them to be a danger to the community. Corey Pickett and Jonathan Ferrera, both 21 and of Jersey City, are charged with gunning down Jimmy Gregory, 19, on Ocean Avenue near Van Nostrand Avenue at about 10 p.m. At today's hearing, Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Keith Travers said Gregory was shot in the head.

