16-year-old shot, 5 teens charged with gun possession in separate incidents

14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Five teens were charged with gun possession and another teen was shot Thursday night in Jersey City, police said. Two juveniles were arrested on gun possession charges and a 16-year-old was shot in three separate incidents in Jersey City Thursday night, Jersey City police said.

