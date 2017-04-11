11 honored at 124th Boys and Girls Clubs of Hudson dinner
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Hudson County honored 11 people with community service awards at its 124th annual dinner at the Liberty House restaurant on April 6. The dinner is held in memory of Brian C. Doherty, whose advocacy impacted the lives of countless youth and their families in Hudson County. Each year the club honors a group of people who are instrumental in the community with Brian C. Doherty Community Service Award.
