Would Trump's budget kill long-awaited light rail plans?
Plans to extend NJ Transit light rail to Bergen County and to the Hackensack River waterfront in Jersey City maybe in jeopardy under President Donald Trump's proposed budget, experts said. The proposed federal budget eliminates Federal Transit Administration "New Starts" funding for new transit projects which don't have funding agreements already in place.
