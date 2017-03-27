Workshop gives boost to women- and minority-owned businesses
Jersey City's Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted a free workshop -- "Doing Business With Jersey City" -- on Saturday, March 25, to help minority and women-owned businesses navigate the process of applying for city contracts. Office of Diversity and Inclusion Chief Officer Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC