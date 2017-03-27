Woodbridge men go to jail for massive $200M credit card fraud
Two men from this township's Iselin section will spend a year and two months in federal prison after admitting their role in a nationwide, multi-million-dollar credit card fraud scheme. The fraud, which amounted to more than $200 million, was breathtaking in scope.
