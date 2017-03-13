Woman reunited with pet dog who disappeared 6 months ago
A New Jersey woman has been reunited with her pet dog that skipped out of her apartment six months ago. Tanya Flowers tells The Jersey Journal she spent days handing out hundreds of fliers and contacting local shelters after her year-old Maltese named Paris got lost last September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
