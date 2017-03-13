Woman charged with assaulting officer...

Woman charged with assaulting officer at Kearny Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Aniyyah Harrell, 22, appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, March 17 2017, on charges she assaulted a police officer at Walmart in Kearny. JERSEY CITY - A 22-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been charged with kicking a police officer arresting her following a disturbance at Walmart in Kearny on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Fri Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Fri jcalobserver 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
News Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar... Feb 27 Old Prof 2
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,650,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC