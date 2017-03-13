Woman charged with assaulting officer at Kearny Walmart
Aniyyah Harrell, 22, appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, March 17 2017, on charges she assaulted a police officer at Walmart in Kearny. JERSEY CITY - A 22-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been charged with kicking a police officer arresting her following a disturbance at Walmart in Kearny on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Fri
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC