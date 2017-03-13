Woman charged with assaulting officer at Kearny Walmart

Aniyyah Harrell, 22, appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, March 17 2017, on charges she assaulted a police officer at Walmart in Kearny. JERSEY CITY - A 22-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been charged with kicking a police officer arresting her following a disturbance at Walmart in Kearny on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.