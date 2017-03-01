Which Jersey City council member has the best attendance record?
JERSEY CITY -- If the City Council handed out gold stars for perfect attendance, Ward D Councilman Michael Yun would be the only member to receive one for 2016. Yun, who represents much of the Heights, attended all 46 of the council's caucuses and regular and special meetings last year, making him the only council member with a perfect attendance record, a review of attendance records by The Jersey Journal shows.
