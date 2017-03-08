What Assimilation Problem, Donald?

A boy wearing an Egyptian flag waves an American flag at a New York City rally against Donald Trump' s immigration ban on Jan. 28. After Donald Trump signed his first executive order to ban refugees and immigrants from a number of Muslim-majority nations in January, I tweeted this photo of my dad riding the New York City Subway in a righteous afro and bell-bottoms. The point was to mock the notion that Muslims aren't capable of assimilating in the West.

