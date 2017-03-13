Was corruption bust at Jersey City ag...

Was corruption bust at Jersey City agency a flop?

13 hrs ago

JERSEY CITY -- Nearly two years after Jersey City police arrested four men who worked at the Jersey City Incinerator Authority on charges that they operated a "cash for trash" scheme , the only man facing jail time in the probe may land behind bars for an unrelated gun charge. Jesse Jackson, 57, once a truck driver for the now defunct city agency, was charged with theft after police say an undercover operation revealed the men accepted cash payments in exchange for unlawfully disposing of construction debris.

