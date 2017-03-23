Union City teen took part in heroin, ...

Union City teen took part in heroin, cocaine deal, say Jersey City police

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Jersey City police say they watched an 18-year-old Union City man make what appeared to be a drug deal before arresting him on heroin and cocaine charges Sunday. Jeremy Perez, of the 1300 block of Palisade Avenue, was charged with possession of 20 bags of suspected heroin and 20 vials of suspected cocaine after being arrested by officers conducting surveillance in the area of Bidwell Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, the criminal complaint says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking Enforcement 19 hr NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Thu Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Mar 17 jcalobserver 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,538 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC