Union City teen took part in heroin, cocaine deal, say Jersey City police

Jersey City police say they watched an 18-year-old Union City man make what appeared to be a drug deal before arresting him on heroin and cocaine charges Sunday. Jeremy Perez, of the 1300 block of Palisade Avenue, was charged with possession of 20 bags of suspected heroin and 20 vials of suspected cocaine after being arrested by officers conducting surveillance in the area of Bidwell Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, the criminal complaint says.

