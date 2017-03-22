Union City teen facing heroin and cocaine charges in Jersey City
Jeremy Perez, 18, of Union City, appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, March 21, 2017, on heroin and cocaine charges. JERSEY CITY -- Jersey City police say they watched an 18-year-old Union City man make what appeared to be a drug deal before arresting him on heroin and cocaine charges Sunday.
