Trump taps another from N.J. for top federal post
TRENTON -- Another New Jerseyan may soon join President Donald Trump 's administration after Trump this week nominated J. Christopher Giancarlo to serve as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission -- a top financial regulatory post. The commission regulates the derivatives market, a part of Wall Street that has been criticized for helping spur the financial crisis of 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC