Troop 12 in Montclair honors two new Eagle Scouts

MONTCLAIR -- Jack Brandon and Sam Joslyn, members of Boy Scout Troop 12, were honored last month at an Eagle Court of Honor for earning the Eagle Award, the Boy Scouts' highest honor. To earn the Eagle Award, a Scout must be active with a troop, earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, assume a position of leadership within a troop and complete a service project that benefits the community.

