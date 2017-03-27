Teen shot on Sunday arrested, charged with robbery

JERSEY CITY -- Three teenagers, including one who was shot early Sunday morning on Ocean Avenue, have been arrested and charged with robbery, authorities said. Authorities say the 16-year-old who was shot in the ankle robbed a 15-year-old boy of a gold chain at the Martin Luther King Drive light rail station station at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill.

